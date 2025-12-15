S. Korean president’s approval rating falls to 67.6 pct: poll

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Xinhua/APP): South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating fell 1.8 percentage points from a week earlier to 67.6 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday.

The negative assessment on Lee’s conduct of state affairs gained 1.4 percentage points to 30.3 percent, according to computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) by local pollster Flower Research.

The ruling liberal Democratic Party’s support decreased 3.3 percentage points to 54.4 percent, while the conservative opposition People Power Party’s approval score added 1.2 percentage points to 26.7 percent.

Support rate for the minor left-leaning Rebuilding Korea Party and the minor rightist New Reform Party logged 2.5 percent and 3.0 percent each last week.

The pollster’s separate survey of automated response system (ARS) showed that Lee’s approval rating rose 3.0 percentage points to 64.5 percent last week compared to the previous week.

The CATI and the ARS surveyed 1,006 and 1,010 voters each from Friday to Saturday. The polls had plus and minus 3.1 percentage points in margin of error with a confidence level of 95 percent.