Riyadh hosts successful fifth Saudi Media Forum, concludes with awards ceremony

ISLAMADAD, Feb 05 (UNA/APP): Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary attended on Wednesday the closing ceremony of the fifth edition of the Saudi Media Forum, held under the theme “Media in an Evolving World,” alongside the accompanying Future of Media Exhibition (FOMEX).

The ceremony also included the announcement of the winners across the forum’s award tracks, in the presence of several distinguished officials and media professionals from within the Kingdom and abroad.

President of the Saudi Media Forum, Mohammed Al-Harthi, expressed his thanks and appreciation to all supporters, partners, and participants, affirming that a culture of gratitude and appreciation reflects the awareness of societies and their commitment to honoring their symbols and creatives, and reinforces the values of recognition and acknowledgment of efforts.

He noted that the forum attracted around 300 speakers from countries around the world, and that the strong turnout enriched discussions and helped transform the event into a global media platform.

The forum is also pursuing a transition into a sustainable institutional framework through a range of qualitative initiatives aimed at supporting and developing the media sector.

Al-Harthi said FOMEX achieved broad global participation, with more than 250 companies taking part and showcasing the latest content-creation technologies. He emphasized that media today is a key partner in development, a contributor to awareness-building, and a driver of change.

The Saudi Media Forum announced that it had set a new global record, with 65,603 visitors in attendance, earning a Guinness World Records certificate and underscoring its rising profile among international media events.

During the closing ceremony, the winners of the forum’s awards for its fifth edition were announced. Khalid Al-Badr won the news report award, Abdulhadi Habtoor received the journalistic interview award, while Lama Al-Suhali won the academic research award.

In the visual and audio media category, the winner of the AI-generated content award was announced. The “Rachid Show” from Morocco won the social talk shows track award, while the Ministry of Culture received the podcast and radio talk shows track award for its podcast “1949”.

The Tourism Development Fund won the best media work for National Day award, while the Ministry of Defense won the best media work for Founding Day award for the film “Al-Awja.”

Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, received the global competitor award, while Dr. Mohammed Al-Rumaihi won the column writing award. The Saudi Vision 2030 account was awarded the best media work for the Flag Day award.

During the ceremony, the media personality of the year award was presented to Dr Hussein Najjar in recognition of his distinguished media career.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, commemorative photos were taken of the winners with the minister of media, who honored the forum’s partners and sponsors.