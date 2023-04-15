Religious leaders gather at UN on Ramazan’s last Friday, pray for peace

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 15 (APP): : Amid deep divisions in the world, leaders from multiple faiths joined together at the UN Headquarters in New York on Friday to observe a moment of prayer for peace.

In brief remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted that the gathering was taking place at a unique moment: on the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramazan, as Christians celebrate Easter, Jews mark the end of Passover, and Sikhs enjoy the festival of Vaisakhi.

“Even the calendar is sending a message of unity,” he remarked.

“Today, at this blessed moment of renewal across faiths, let us lift our hearts and voices for peace – our guiding star and our most precious goal.”

The UN chief, who just returned from his annual Ramadan solidarity visit to an Islamic country — this year to Somalia, said peace is needed today more than ever before, as war and conflict unleash devastating poverty and hunger, forcing tens of millions from their homes.

The entire planet is battling climate chaos, and even peaceful countries are facing “gaping inequalities and political polarization”, he added.

“Let us hold firm to the common faith that unites the human family,” he said. “Let us come together as communities and countries. Let us pray for peace.”

The ceremony was held on the Visitors’ Plaza at the UN Secretariat in front of the iconic Knotted Gun sculpture, which has become a symbol of the Organization’s commitment to global peace.

UN staff, members of the diplomatic community, and visitors at the UN were among those in attendance.

Representatives from major religions led prayers, and a moment of silence was observed to include those from secular backgrounds and to remember vulnerable people worldwide affected by conflict.

The High Representative of the UN Alliance for Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Ángel Moratinos, described the ceremony as a beautiful moment of harmony, “especially during these difficult times that are challenging all of humanity.”

He said it demonstrated how to mobilize action and act in solidarity, and how to show compassion and mutual respect.

The UNAOC promotes cross-cultural understanding and cooperation, and Moratinos underlined continued support for efforts that aim to “build bridges of understanding, not walls of hate and division.”

APP/ift