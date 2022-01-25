Qureshi lauds Tunisia’s OIC vision as ambassador meets him

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday appreciated Tunisia’s vision for making OIC a substantive platform for advancing interfaith harmony as well as cooperation on addressing international issues such as Jammu and Kashmir and Islamophobia.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with Ambassador of Tunisia Borhene El Kamel here, Pakistan’s historical and fraternal ties with Tunisia predating the latter’s independence.

The foreign minister lauded Tunisia’s contributions to regional peace and stability under the leadership of President Kais Saied.

He also praised Tunisia’s positive role at the UN Security Council during its two-year term as a non-permanent member, particularly its unequivocal and principled support over Kashmir.

The foreign minister welcomed the 3rd Session of Bilateral Political Consultations held between Foreign Secretaries in March 2021.

In his capacity as Co-Chair for Pakistan-Tunisia Joint Commission, FM Qureshi expressed keenness to convene the 10th Session in Islamabad during 2022 and welcomed the likelihood of business persons accompanying the delegation from Tunisia.

The foreign minister extended his personal greetings and best wishes to his Tunisian counterpart Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi adding that he looked forward to welcome him at the OIC-CFM being hosted by Pakistan on March 22-23, 2022.