Qatar tourism marks 2025 as a year of global milestones. resilient growth

DOHA, Jan 22 (QNA/APP): Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar delivered a strong performance and sustained strategic momentum in 2025, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a year-round tourism destination.

Total visitor arrivals grew 3.7 percent to 5.1 million, with the country welcoming 674,000 visitors in December, a near 16 percent increase on the same month a year earlier, driven by major international events, including the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.

The hospitality sector delivered solid growth across all key indicators. 10.8 million room nights were sold, up 8.6 percent compared to 2024, while total accommodation revenue reached QAR 8.3 billion, representing a 12 percent year-on-year increase.

2025 was defined by strong integrated delivery across marketing, partnerships and events. More than 35 global strategic partnerships were activated, supported by over 95 integrated marketing campaigns across 19 international markets.

Qatar Calendar delivered more than 600 events, while the MICE sector welcomed over one million international business visitors and secured 14 international bids for events scheduled across 2026 and 2027. The designation of Doha as the GCC Tourism Capital for 2026 further affirmed Qatar’s regional leadership.

Service excellence remained a central priority, marked by the launch of Taste of Qatar, with up to 800 restaurants inspected nationwide and approximately 150 awarded three-star certification, alongside continued growth of the MICHELIN Guide Doha.

Workforce development advanced at scale, with more than 55,600 Qatar Host and 13,000 Qatar Specialist program completions delivered since 2022.

Digital enablement and operational readiness were also strengthened – through Hayya, which processed nearly one million e-visa applications and supported major events with over 1.1 million ticket scans during the FIFA Arab Cup, with zero critical disruptions.

Cruise tourism also advanced, with 72 cruise calls scheduled for the 2025–2026 season.

Together, these outcomes position Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar to build confidently towards 2026, focused on sustainable growth, service excellence, and long-term economic value in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.