Qassim University launches ‘Handicrafts in the Era of Digital Transformation’ conference

Buraidah, Dec 24 (SPA/APP): Qassim University President Dr. Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Sharekh on Tuesday inaugurated a conference titled “Handicrafts in the Era of Digital Transformation: Opportunities and Challenges,” organized by the College of Arts and Design at the King Abdulaziz Convention Center on the university campus.

During the opening session, College of Arts and Design Dean Dr. Dalal Alotaibi outlined the conference’s objectives, which align with the Year of Handicrafts 2025, noting its focus on highlighting handicrafts and their cultural and economic dimensions, as well as their role in preserving national identity and supporting scientific research.

She also underscored Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to support handicrafts and artisans through the establishment of relevant authorities, institutions, and associations, the organization of exhibitions and events, and the promotion of professional development, with the backing of the Kingdom’s leadership.

The conference runs for two days and features a series of academic sessions covering topics including handicrafts and artificial intelligence, the use of modern technology to enhance production and quality, the development of small and medium-sized enterprises for sustainable development, digital marketing of handicrafts, and the role of business incubators in supporting artisans.

It also includes practical workshops focused on handicraft skills and preserving these professions amid digital transformation.