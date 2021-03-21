Puppet show held to mark 70 years of Pakistan-China friendship in Beijing

BEIJING, March 21 (APP):An exquisite puppet show was held at China Puppet Art Theatre here on Sunday to celebrate 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The show, co-hosted by Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing and China Puppet Art Theatre also coincided with the World Puppet Day celebrated every year on March 21.The initiative was taken in collaboration with China Puppet Art Theatre and Rafi Peer Art Theatre.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque welcomed the audience and said that the all-weather cooperative strategic partnership between Pakistan and China is a significant milestone in the history of the relations of two countries.

“This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries,” he added.

He stressed the need of cultural exchanges and people to people contacts between the two countries and added the Pakistani and Chinese children are the torchbearers of friendship between the two countries.

Ambassador Haque said, earlier this month, the two countries launched 70 years of celebrations and also released a logo to officially commence a series of commemorative activities throughout the year.

The puppeteers of the Lahore-based Rafi Peer Theatre enthralled the audience particularly the young Pakistani and Chinese children with online performance while the China Puppet Art Theatre presented excerpts from mermaid, crane and tortoise, the true monkey king and happy New Year.

Rafi Peer Art Theatre and China Puppet Art Theatre also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in puppet art and cultural exchanges. They also exchanged puppets.

Senior diplomats, officials, educationists, families and young children from the two countries attended the event and applauded the performances.