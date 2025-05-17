PUIC unanimously condemns rights violations in IIOJK

- Advertisement -

JAKARTA, May 17 (APP):The Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) on Saturday unanimously adopted three resolutions condemning human rights violations in Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during its 19th session in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The move aligns with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s vision of advancing parliamentary diplomacy and amplifying Pakistan’s stance on global platforms. The adoption of resolutions send a clear message that the PUIC stands firmly with the people of Kashmir and will not remain silent in the face of injustice.

The adoption of three resolutions at the 19th PUIC session in Jakarta, coupled with the firm tone of the Jakarta Declaration, reflects strong support for Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s commitment to effective parliamentary diplomacy.

His emphasis on principled engagement, international solidarity, and the proactive use of parliamentary forums has helped Pakistan amplify its voice in support of oppressed peoples, especially in the IIOJK.

Pakistan remains resolute in its political, moral, and diplomatic support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and continues to urge the international community to hold India accountable for its violations. The outcomes of the 19th PUIC session underscore the power of collective action and reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to justice, multilateralism and regional peace.

The conference also issued the Jakarta Declaration, which in Article 10 reaffirmed the need to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. This declaration comes at a critical moment, amidst heightened regional tensions, and serves as a renewed commitment by the Muslim world to justice and peace in South Asia.

The PUIC resolutions strongly denounced the grave human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, the dire plight of Kashmiri women and children under occupation, and the desecration of Muslim religious and cultural sites across India. These resolutions reflect the collective voice of the Muslim world and mark a historic breakthrough, as they highlight the international community’s growing concern over India’s systematic campaign of violence and demographic engineering in the disputed region.

This success of effective Parliamentary diplomacy represents a remarkable milestone for Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach, as it is the first time in recent years that such strong language and firm positions have been adopted at an international forum in the immediate aftermath of Indian aggression.

The Pakistani delegation, following the vision of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, played a pivotal role at the conference. The delegation comprised Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik and Members of the National Assembly Mian Fattahullah Mian Khel and Dawar Kundi They presented Pakistan’s stance with clarity and conviction, emphasizing the need for global attention to the suffering of the Kashmiri people and urging immediate action against Indian atrocities.

The delegation’s presence was met with warmth and appreciation from several participating member states. Delegations from across the Islamic world held fruitful meetings with the Pakistani representatives and praised Pakistan’s consistent and principled stance against India’s expansionist policies.