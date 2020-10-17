PTI workers held protest demonstration outside the home of Hassan Nawaz

LONDON, Oct 17 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political workers,supporters and diaspora led by spokesman of Prime Minister for Trade and Investment in the UK and Europe, Sahibzada Amir Jahangir held a protest demonstration against convict former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif outside Stanhope House in London, the residence his son Hassan Nawaz here on Friday afternoon.

The protesters first gathered outside the Avenfield Apartments of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and chanted slogans against him.

They then marched through the London streets towards the residence of Hassan Nawaz his son to record their protest, anger and anguish.

Roomi Malik President PTI UK and other party workers also largely attended the protest demonstration.

They were holding the flags of Pakistan and the PTI flags.

The PTI protesters including the Pakistani community participated in the protest were caring placards inscribing slogans of “Go Nawaz Go”, “Return our stolen public money”, “Pakistan Army Zindabad”, “Nawaz Sharif the most Corrupt person”, “Marryum’s papa is a thief”, “Modi ka jo yar hay gadar hay gadar hay” etc.

They on the occasion also raised full throat slogans against Nawaz Sharif family.

The protesters also chanted slogans of Imran Khan Zindabad, PTI Zindabad and Pakistan Army zindabad.

The participants strongly condemned former Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif for spewing venom against the important national institution of Pakistan Army.

Talking to media on the occasion, Sahibzada A Jahangir said that they would continue expose the corruption of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was a convicted ex-prime minister and he should return to Pakistan to face criminal cases against him.

He added PTI UK leaders, workers and Pakistani diaspora

would also continue their protest against Nawaz Sharif to force him to go back to Pakistan and face the corruption cases against him and return the looted money of Pakistan.

Sahaibzada Jehangir added that they would also file a petition with the United Kingdom (UK) government for the extradition of Nawaz Sharif as he was what he called the “national criminal”, taken refuge in the UK in the pretax of his illness.

Meanwhile a group of PML-N workers also reached the venue and raised slogans in favour of their party leaders.

Local Met Police was also present to deal with any untoward incident and avoid any clash between the participants of two parties in a same place.However the protesters later dispersed peacefully.

UK based Pakistani media persons were also present for the

coverage of this event.