Processing industry creates new jobs in Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, Jan 12 (Kabar/APP) : By the end of 2025, significant results were achieved in the areas of cooperation, processing, logistics, and mechanization.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, agricultural infrastructure is expanding, production is increasing, and new jobs are being created.

Currently, there are 483 processing plants operating in the country, 39 of which were opened in 2025. In addition, there are 5,200 small businesses, 61 of which were created this year. Logistics infrastructure is also developing: 40 trade and logistics centers, 264 vegetable storage facilities, and 115 slaughterhouses are operating.

Particular attention is paid to product quality: 56 enterprises have implemented international quality standards. Cooperation is actively developing in rural areas: 821 agricultural cooperatives are operating, 68 of which are new. Significant support has been provided to agricultural mechanization: 9,079 units of agricultural machinery have been leased for a total of 25.2 billion soms. There are also 186 logistics (state, municipal, and private) operating in the country. As a result of these measures, 31,276 jobs have been created in the industry, including 1,264 new jobs.

2025 has become the year of cooperation, technology, and sustainable development, earning a worthy place in the history of the country’s agriculture.