Pro-Khalistan Sikhs demand ouster of Indian High Commissioner

LONDON, Oct 2 (APP): Pro-Khalistan Sikhs rallied at the Indian High Commission in London, demanding the removal of Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, expressed support for Canada and protested against India’s alleged interference in pro-Khalistan activities in the UK, Canada, and other countries.

They were demonstrating against what they perceived as Indian involvement in pro-Khalistan activities across the UK, Canada, and various other countries.

While chanting slogans to close down Indian Missions and expel High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, the protesters pledged to continue their activism in support of the Sikh right to self-determination through the global Khalistan Referendum campaign. They also carried posters of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was tragically killed in July this year by Indian state agents on Canadian soil.

Paramjeet Singh Pamma, the UK-EU Coordinator of the Khalistan Referendum, explained the decision to prevent Doraiswami’s entry into Glasgow Gurdwara Sahib, saying, “The Sikh Sangat has collectively decided that Indian agents should not be permitted to visit the Gurdwara Sahibs. They do not come to pray or show respect; instead, they come to spy on Sikhs and propagate falsehoods created by the Hindutva Modi government.”

“Now there is no doubt that Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was assassinated by the Indian agents working under the supervision of Indian High Commission in Canada solely for leading the Khalistan Referendum campaign in Canada,” stated Paramjeet Singh Pamma, UK-EU coordinator of Khalistan Referendum.

“Nijjar was like my real brother. We campaigned together and worked together under the banner of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). He was a dedicated man whose mission in life was the creation of Khalistan. India assassinated him but has created tens of thousands of more Nijjars who are motivated by the same ideological desire for the state of Khalistan,” said Pamma.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reported that Hardeep Singh Nijjar was assassinated by Indian agents in Canada on June 18.

Nijjar was Chief Coordinator of Khalistan Referendum campaign in Canada and was a close associate of UK based Paramjeet Singh Pamma. Nijjar was a close associate of Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is Counsel General of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the advocacy group running Khalistan Referendum globally. Nijjar, Pamma along with Pannun were designated Terrorist by the Indian government in 2020.

He was also President of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in British Columbia – Canada’s biggest Gurdawara.

Dupinderjeet Singh, SFJ UK Coordinator stated that with Nijjar’s assassination by Indian agents on Canadian soil, it has been conclusively established that India is a terrorist state which uses violence to crush the political opinion. “We will continue to respond to India’s violence with vote and India’s bullet with ballot,” added Dupinderjeet Singh.

The Sikh demonstrators also accused India of killing pro-Khalistan activist Avtar Singh Khanda in the UK – three days before murdering Nijjar in Canada.

Sikh For Justice (SFJ) and Sikh Federation UK had organized the protest where demonstrators chanted slogans in favor of Azad Khalistan.

Demonstrators urged the international community to take action against India’s alleged acts of terrorism and voiced their concerns regarding the safety of Sikh community members. The protesters believed that India’s control over Sikhs would not endure indefinitely.

The assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar has made it clear to the whole world that India wants to exterminate Sikhs and other minorities, said the participants.

The demonstrators emphasized that Sikhs worldwide are prepared to make sacrifices but remain unwavering in their commitment to the Khalistan movement.

While honoring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, they stated that he has brought India’s alleged involvement in terrorism to the global stage.

Sikh protesters urged Britain not to overlook Sikh suffering in pursuit of a trade deal with India.