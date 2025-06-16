Princess Kako visits Iguacu Falls as visit to Brazil ends

SAO PAULO, Jun 16 (Kyodo/APP): Japan’s Princess Kako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, visited Brazil’s Iguacu Falls on Sunday, wrapping up her official visit to the South American nation that marked 130 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko learned about the nature preservation efforts at the national park that encompasses the falls.

The 30-year-old departed Sao Paulo on Sunday night and is scheduled to return to Japan on Tuesday.

In the city of Foz do Iguacu on Saturday, the princess met with first-generation Japanese immigrants, including 98-year-old Shime Nakamura, who worked as both a farmer and tour guide since arriving in the country following World War II.

“It filled my heart with emotion to see her come all the way to Brazil,” said Nakamura, a native of Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan.

Brazil is home to the world’s largest Japanese immigrant community, made up of approximately 2.7 million people.

Princess Kako visited eight Brazilian cities from June 5, attending commemorative events, paying a courtesy call on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and meeting Japanese immigrants at each stop.

