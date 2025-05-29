Prime Minister of Italy arrives in Samarkand

- Advertisement -

Samarkand, May 29 (UzA/APP) : At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, arrived in the country on May 28 for an official visit.

The President of Uzbekistan welcomed the Prime Minister at Samarkand International Airport. In honor of the distinguished guest, the national flags of both countries were raised, and a guard of honor was lined up. The main events of the visit will take place today (May 29).

According to the visit program, high-level talks and several other bilateral events are planned.