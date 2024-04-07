President Zardari, President Erdogan call for further strengthening of bilateral ties between two countries

President Zardari, President Erdogan call for further strengthening of bilateral ties between two countries

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called for further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.
The two leaders spoke over the phone and discussed matters of mutual interest, a post on President of Pakistan X account said.

President Zardari, President Erdogan call for further strengthening of bilateral ties between two countries
President Zardari felicitated the Turkish President on the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and invited him to visit Pakistan, besides expressing his best wishes for him and the people of Turkiye, another related X post said.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services