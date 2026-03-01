President Zardari felicitates Bosnian leadership on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, March 01 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, Sunday, extended his warmest felicitations to Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Dr Denis Becirovic on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day.

The similar felicitations were extended to the two members of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Zeljko Komsic and Zeljka Cvijanovic.

In his letters, the president highlighted that Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina enjoyed close and historic relations founded on mutual trust, goodwill and shared understanding, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

“President Zardari expressed his confidence that the friendly bilateral ties between the two nations would continue to grow and deepen in the years ahead, to the mutual benefit of the people of both countries,” the press release added.

The president further conveyed his best wishes for the good health and well-being of the leadership, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.