President Zardari departs to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday departed to Pakistan from Kashgar, China.

At the Kashgar Laining International Airport, the president was seen off by CPC Party Secretary of Kashgar and Vice Governor of Xinjiang Nie Zhuang, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

On the occasion, the president thanked the Chinese leadership for their hospitality and said that China’s progress, particularly in Xinjiang, under President Xi Jinping’s vision had been very impressive.

He expressed the desire that the two nations could travel by road for the purpose of tourism and trade.

Ambassadors from both the countries were also present on the occasion.