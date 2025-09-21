Sunday, September 21, 2025
HomeInternational NewsPresident Zardari departs to Pakistan
International NewsLatest NewsNational

President Zardari departs to Pakistan

September 21, 2025: President Asif Ali Zardari being seen off at Kashgar’s Laining International Airport by CPC Party Secretary of Kashgar and Vice Governor of Xinjiang, Mr. Nie Zhuang.
12
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday departed to Pakistan from Kashgar, China.

At the Kashgar Laining International Airport, the president was seen off by CPC Party Secretary of Kashgar and Vice Governor of Xinjiang Nie Zhuang, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

On the occasion, the president thanked the Chinese leadership for their hospitality and said that China’s progress, particularly in Xinjiang, under President Xi Jinping’s vision had been very impressive.

He expressed the desire that the two nations could travel by road for the purpose of tourism and trade.

Ambassadors from both the countries were also present on the occasion.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan