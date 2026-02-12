President Zardari condoles loss of lives in Canadian shooting

Thursday, February 12, 2026
ISLAMABAD, 12 Feb (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari extended deepest condolences to the Government and people of Canada following the tragic mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

The president expressed sorrow over the loss of life, including several students, and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release on Wednesday night.

He also paid tribute to the courage of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and emergency responders who acted quickly to contain the situation.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with our Canadian brothers and sisters during this time of grief,” the president said.

The Government of Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to condemn all acts of violence and to promote peace and tolerance.

 

 

 

