President Xi’s Special Representative to visit UAE

BEIJING, Nov 24 (APP):: At the invitation of the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and

Vice Premier of the State Council Ding Xuexiang will be in the United Arab Emirates for the World Climate Action Summit from November 30 to December 2, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Friday.

The UAE will hold the World Climate Action Summit in Dubai as the chair of the UN COP28 to provide political guidance for COP28, Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

She said that the first-ever global stocktake since the Paris Agreement came into effect will conclude at COP28, which is a key milestone for global climate governance.

The UAE President sent invitation letters to President Xi Jinping for the Summit, she added.

The spokesperson said that to actively respond to climate change and to cement our traditional friendship with the UAE, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will attend the Summit as President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative.

She said that China would seek efforts from various parties to uphold the institution, principles and objective of the UNFCCC system, especially the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and the theme of “Unite, Act, Deliver.” so as to earnestly resolve the difficulties and issues facing developing countries and promote the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement.

During the Summit, G77 will also hold the G77+China Summit and invite leaders of developing countries to attend, she added.

