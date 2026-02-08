President thanks global community for solidarity, calls for collective resolve against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Feb 08 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari, Sunday, thanked the leaders and nations of the world for standing with Pakistan in this moment of grief, in the wake of terrorist bomb blast in a mosque in Islamabad.

“He said Pakistan is humbled by the strong and sincere outpouring of support and solidarity from world leaders, governments and international organisations,” President Secretariat Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

He noted that the messages of sympathy and solidarity had brought comfort to the people of Pakistan and strength to the families who mourn, adding these messages reaffirm that the fight against terrorism and the violent ideology that drives it, is a shared global responsibility and a common struggle for all.

The president said Pakistan had long maintained that terrorism cannot be confronted by a single country in isolation.

He observed that Pakistan’s experience has shown that when terrorist groups were allowed space, facilitation or impunity beyond national borders, the consequences were borne by innocent civilians all over the world.

In this context, he underlined that certain neighbouring countries have, regrettably, become partners in crime by allowing terrorist elements to operate against Pakistan from their soil while some not only finance them directly but also provide them technical and military means.

He said this was a reality that shaped the regional developments in recent years.

“The president said Pakistan takes strong exception to the situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban regime has created conditions similar to or worse than pre-9/11, when terror organisations posed threats to global peace ending in the 9/11 tragedy,” it was added.

He said Pakistan’s eastern neighbour is assisting the Taliban regime and threatening not only Pakistan but the regional and global peace.

President Zardari said Pakistan remained deeply grateful for the compassion and support extended to the country in this difficult hour. He said the solidarity shown by the international community strengthened Pakistan’s resolve to continue working with partners for peace, stability and a decisive end to terrorism in all its forms.