ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and said the painful incident had deeply hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims.

On his Twitter handle, the president said that every state must take measures for the prevention of such Islamophobic acts.

“I urge the international community to work for promoting inter-faith harmony and dialogue to create tolerance for each other’s religious beliefs and values,” he added in a related tweet.

I urge the international community to work for promoting inter-faith harmony and dialogue to create tolerance for each other's religious beliefs and values. Humanity must move away from acts of senseless hatred towards uniting the world in peace. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 30, 2023

The president stressed that humanity must move away from acts of senseless hatred towards uniting the world in peace.