Wednesday, March 26, 2025
International News

President receives Secretary General of ECO

DUSHANBE, Mar 26 (NIAT Khovar/APP) :
The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, received at the Palace of the Nation, the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Asad Majid Khan.
The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, stated that “Tajikistan is an active member of the Economic Cooperation Organization and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with its member countries is of constant interest to us.”
During the conversation, issues of expanding cooperation in the sectors of trade and economy, investment, transport and communications, energy, industry and agriculture within the framework of the Organization were discussed.
Upon the exchange of views on the effective implementation of the “Vision-2025” Strategy and the development of a Strategy for ensuring energy sustainability in the region, great attention was paid to the increasing use of renewable energy, the development of a “green” economy, climate change issues and the reduction of natural disasters.
Developing cooperation in the fields of environmental protection, tourism, and various humanitarian and cultural fields, especially science and education, were also important topics of discussion.

