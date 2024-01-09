President of the Maldives arrives in Beijing

BEIJING, Jan 9 (APP): President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu arrived in Beijing on Tuesday.

Mohamed Muizzu is paying a state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jingling, according to an announcement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry.

This is President Muizzu’s first state visit to a foreign country since taking the office.

President Xi will hold a welcome ceremony and banquet for President Muizzu. The two heads of the State will hold talks and attend a signing ceremony of cooperation documents.

Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee Zhao Leji will also meet with President Muizzu respectively.

Since the diplomatic relations between China and the Maldives were established 52 years ago, the two countries have always adhered to mutual respect and trust, setting an example for countries to treat each other as equals and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

China-Maldives relations have achieved in-depth development over the past decade, Wang said, noting that both sides have yielded fruitful results in the ‘Belt and Road’ initiatives and other practical cooperation in various fields.

The spokesperson expressed his belief that the two heads of the State will make strategic plans for the development of China-Maldives relations through this visit, and push bilateral relations to a new level.