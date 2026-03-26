President of Tajikistan to pay state visit to Uzbekistan

ASTANA, March 26 (Qazinform/APP): President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on March 26-27, at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Qazinform News Agency learnt from UzA.

High-level talks and the inaugural meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council, chaired by the leaders of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, will be held as part of the program.

Issues concerning strengthening friendship, good neighborliness, strategic partnership, and alliance between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will be on the agenda.

Particular attention will be paid to strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and interregional cooperation, deepening industrial cooperation, improving transport connectivity, ensuring water and energy security, and continuing extensive cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The presidents are expected to focus on current issues on the international and regional agenda, as well as on cooperation within multilateral frameworks.

Several new joint projects will be launched, and a significant package of bilateral documents will be signed to strengthen multifaceted cooperation.