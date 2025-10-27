President of Tajikistan inaugurated new industrial zone in Dangara district

- Advertisement -

DUSHANBE, Oct 27 (KHOVAR/APP) : The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, President Emomali Rahmon, launched a new industrial zone with three production plants in Pushing village at Danghara district,

The imported technology allows these enterprises to produce food, various types of clothing, and plastic pipes. More than 100 new jobs are created in this new industrial zone, and local residents are provided with jobs after training and improving their professional skills.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, praised the initiative of local entrepreneurs to introduce new technology, establish production facilities, improve people’s lives, increase the production of import-substituting products, create new jobs, make an exemplary contribution to achieving the strategic goals of the Government of the country, and lay the foundation for the double development of the national economy.

The technological capacity of the pasta factory allows up to 14 product lines to be produced and offered to the market in accordance with customer requests. This new industrial facility, which is aimed at manufacturing the competitive products, has provided 10 people with permanent jobs.

The plastic pipe workshop has been set up to produce items in accordance with market demand. The new industrial facility has a capacity to manufacture up to 3,000 meters of plastic pipes per day. In total, plastic pipes of 4 sizes are produced.

Women have started working at the sewing factory after training and advanced training. The modern technology that has been installed allows women to prepare various types of military, work, and sports clothing according to customer requests.

In total, 85 women and girls from the village have been provided with permanent employment at the sewing factory.

During the conversation, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, described supporting women and providing them with jobs as one of the main goals of the Government of the country, and considered it necessary to properly use imported modern technology and produce products that meet market requirements.

Until now, agriculture was the main activity of the residents of Pushing village, and within the framework of the implementation of the fourth strategic goal – rapid industrialization of the country, the construction of new production facilities by local entrepreneurs has made it possible to employ a large number of villagers in the industry and to establish the production of import-substituting products.

During the presentation of the products of industrial enterprises, it was reported that a wide range of food products, construction materials, and clothing are currently produced in Pushing village, Danghara district.

More than 230 new jobs were created at the facility that was put into operation on October 24 in Pushing village, Danghara district, with the participation of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon.

All facilities that were put in commission today in Pushing village, Danghara district, were built without attracting budget funds in order to fulfill the exemplary instructions of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, to contribute to the prosperity of the country at the expense of entrepreneurs and worthy residents of the village.