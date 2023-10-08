President of Religious Affairs seeks to create influential media, disseminate religious success stories globally

MAKKAH, Oct 8 (APP):The President of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, has officially launched the presidency’s accounts on Snapchat and Instagram.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), this initiative aims to fulfil the goals set by the wise leadership, which include spreading the message of Islam and establishing a digital media platform that presents a moderate and positive image of the Two Holy Mosques worldwide.

This announcement was made during an enriching meeting titled “Designing Future Vision” Project, held at the presidency’s headquarters. Sheikh Al-Sudais emphasized the presidency’s commitment to disseminating Islam’s authentic and moderate message through new media channels. He highlighted the importance of staying up-to-date with media technology to effectively convey the message of religious moderation from the Two Holy Mosques to a global audience, demonstrating a high level of professionalism. Sheikh Al-Sudais also underscored the significant role played by digital media and social networking platforms in achieving these objectives.

With the aim of promoting the message of religious affairs and highlighting the guidance, advocacy, and religious services offered by the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Al-Sudais urged the media team at the Religious Affairs Presidency to exert greater efforts in providing exceptional media services. This includes focusing on showcasing the achievements of the

Two Holy Mosques’ message to international media and highlighting the wise leadership’s keenness of the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.

“The new digital media has a prominent role in spreading the success stories and message of the Two Holy Mosques to the world and enriching the religious experience of visitors. The Presidency of Religious Affairs would provide all advanced digital media capabilities to keep up with the rapid evolution of digital media in line with the Kingdom Vision 2030,” he said.