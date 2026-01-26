President arrives in Abu Dhabi on four day official visit

- Advertisement -

ABU DHABI, Jan 26 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari Monday arrived here on a four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The President was received by UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi at the Presidential Flight Terminal at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

The President was accompanied by First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

Pakistani Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan was also present on the occasion.

The President’s visit will continue till 29 January 2026.

During the visit, President Zardari will review all aspects of bilateral relations with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates.

The meetings will discuss trade, economic partnership, defence, security and people-to-people contacts.

The President’s visit is a manifestation of the brotherly relations and partnership between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.