President Alvi felicitates President of Bangladesh on assuming office

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday congratulated Muhammad Shahabuddin on assuming the office of 22nd President of Bangladesh and expressed the confidence that under his tenure the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh would be further strengthened.

On his Twitter handle, the president said “I am confident that during your tenure our brotherly ties would be further strengthened. wish you a very successful term in office and looking forward to work closely with you for the mutual benefit of our countries.”

I wish you a very successful term in office and looking forward to work closely with you for the mutual benefit of our countries. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 25, 2023

President of Bangladesh Muhammad Shahabuddin: File Photo