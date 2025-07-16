Preparations for celebrating 34th Anniversary of Uzbekistan’s State Independence began

- Advertisement -

TASHKENT, July 16 (UzA/APP) :The President of Uzbekistan has signed a resolution entitled “On the preparation and celebration of the 34th Anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.

According to the resolution, a concept has been approved and preparations have begun for the celebration of the 34th anniversary of independence, which will be held under the motto: “For the sake of the Motherland, for the sake of the nation, for the sake of the people!” The jubilee date will be celebrated on a large scale, covering the entire country, from regional centers to local communities.

As part of the festivities, cultural and sports events, concerts, competitions, and educational gatherings will be organized.

In particular, traditional competitions such as “The Homeland Through the Eyes of an Artist”, “Living for the Homeland!”, and “The Greatest, the Dearest” will be held, along with the final round of contests for the best songs and musical compositions celebrating the country’s independence. The winners will be honored in a festive ceremony on the eve of Independence Day.

To conduct events, including spiritual and educational conferences, open dialogues and discussions, literary and artistic evenings, national film days, nationwide festivities, and cultural and sports competitions dedicated to the significance of independence in the country’s development, special groups will be formed. These groups will include well-known figures from the fields of science, culture, and the arts, as well as creative professionals, athletes, and public representatives. All necessary conditions will be created to support their activities.

Oversight of the resolution’s implementation has been entrusted to the Prime Minister and the Head of the Social Development Department of the Presidential Administration.