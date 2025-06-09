Post-Hajj flight operation to begin on Tuesday; Dr  Ata Ur Rehman

- Advertisement -

By Raziq Ali Shah

JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia) , Jun 09 (APP):The post-Hajj flight operation is set to begin on Tuesday (June 10) with the maiden flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-732 carrying 307 pilgrims.

Talking to APP here, Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs Dr Syed Ata Ur Rehman said that the first flight would depart from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 8:50 PM (local time) and was scheduled to arrive at Islamabad International Airport at 3:50 AM (local time) on Wednesday.

Similarly, he said that the first post-Hajj flight from Madinah, PK-7030 would depart for Lahore on June 12 at 3:30 PM (local time), carrying approximately 307 pilgrims and is expected to arrive in Lahore at 10:30 PM.

He said that the post-Hajj flight operation would continue till July 10. The post Hajj flight operation will conclude with last flight PK-7094 with approximately 437 Hujjaj on board from Madinah to Islamabad on July 10 at 12:30 pm, he said.

Dr Ata said that a total of over 88,000 Hujjaj, who performed Hajj under the government scheme, would be transported back to Pakistan via 362 flights.

He said over 115,000 Pakistanis fulfilled the sacred obligation of Hajj under both government and private schemes this year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Hajj Mission has made elaborate arrangements for smooth transportation of Hujjaj back to their country, he added.