PM wraps up two-day visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA (KAZAKHSTAN), Oct 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday left here for home after concluding his two-day visit to Kazakhstan, where he participated in the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The prime minister and his delegation was seen off by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

During his stay in Astana, the prime minister addressed the world leaders at the plenary meeting of CICA, where he elaborated the significance of the forum aimed at promoting interaction, understanding, and collaboration amongst countries across Asia.

The prime minister in his speech highlighted Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues.

PM Sharif also held meaningful interaction with leaders of various countries including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam and Belarus.