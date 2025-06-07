PM, Uzbek president exchange Eid greetings

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 07 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Saturday to exchange greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Extending heartfelt congratulations to President Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan, PM Shehbaz prayed for peace, prosperity, and unity across the Muslim world. He appreciated Uzbekistan’s balanced and constructive stance during the recent Pakistan-India tensions, reaffirming Pakistan’s consistent commitment to regional peace and stability.

The two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum in cooperation between their countries. They stressed the importance of deepening ties in key areas, particularly regional connectivity — a shared strategic priority aimed at fostering economic integration and development across Central and South Asia.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his invitation to President Mirziyoyev to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, expressing hope that the visit would further advance mutual cooperation and trust.

Both leaders also underscored the need for continued coordination in multilateral forums, especially within the frameworks of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

President Mirziyoyev thanked the prime minister for the Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes to the government and people of Pakistan, commending Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for regional peace.