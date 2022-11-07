PM urges int’l community to create a common charter for planet’s survival

Sharm El-Sheikh (EGYPT), Nov 07 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the international community must come together to create a common charter for the survival of the planet.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the COP 27 Summit here, welcomed the commitment of the international community, especially the Islamic world, to the goals and objectives of the COP 27 conference.

The prime minister thanked the UAE leadership and people for their generous assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan.

He termed the commitment of COP 27 as a good omen to combat the effects of climate change.

Dealing with the effects of climate change is not for developing countries alone, he added.

During the interaction, the two leaders agreed to work together for common goals of mutual interest.