Thursday, February 19, 2026
HomeInternational NewsPM to visit Washington on Feb 19 to attend BoP inaugural session  
International NewsNational

PM to visit Washington on Feb 19 to attend BoP inaugural session  

85

ISLAMABAD, Feb 08 (APP): At the invitation of US President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to Washington, D.C to attend the inaugural session of the Board of Peace on February 19. 

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with other ministers and senior officials, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Wednesday. 

 In addition to attending the inaugural session of the BOP, the prime minister will also engage with senior U.S. leadership, as well as his counterparts attending the meeting.  

“The occasion will provide an opportunity for discussions on bilateral matters, as well as global issues of mutual concern,” it was added. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan