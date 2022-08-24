PM to meet Qatari Amir, business leaders today

DOHA, Aug 24 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani today, on the second day of his two-day official visit to the country.

The meeting will take place at the Amiri Diwan where the delegation levels talks between the two countries would also take place.

At the Diwan, the prime minister would be presented a guard of honour.

Later, he would visit Stadium 947 where Qatar would host the FIFA World Cup 2023. He would be briefed about the various sections and facilities at the sports facility.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also meet Chairman of Qatar Businessmen Association and CEO of Qatar Airways to promote economic cooperation between the two countries.