PM to meet IMF, WB chiefs; attend reception by US president today

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): As the 77th session of the UN General Assembly enters second day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday would join the world leaders at the high level debate besides having bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines.

Prior to leaving for the United Nations Headquarters, he will have a meeting with Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Karistalina Georgieva.

President of the World Bank Group David Malpss will also call on the prime minister before he attends the High-Level General Debate of the 77th Session of the UNGA.

He will also meet with President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi and President of the EU Commission Ursals von der Leyen.

On the prime minister’s agenda for today also includes his participation in the Closed Door Leaders Gathering on COP 27, to be organised by Egypt.

He will have a bilateral meeting with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto.

In the evening, Prime Minister Shehbaz will arrive at the American Museum of Natural History to attend a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden.

He will also chair a virtual meeting to review pace of flood relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas across Pakistan.