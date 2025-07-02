HomeInternational NewsPM to attend 17th ECO Summit in Baku 
PM to attend 17th ECO Summit in Baku 

ISLAMABAD, July 02 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will lead Pakistan delegation at the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) which is being held in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, on July 3-4.

The theme of the summit is “New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future,” Foreign Office Spokesperson, on Wednesday, said in a press statement.

“During the Summit, the Prime Minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and global challenges, reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Vision 2025, and advocate for enhanced intra-regional trade, transport connectivity, energy cooperation, and sustainable development,” it was added.

The prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with other ECO leaders on the sidelines of the summit to discuss matters of mutual interest.

