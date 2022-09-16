PM to address SCO heads of state summit today

SAMARKAND (Uzbekistan), Sep 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the meeting of the heads of state of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) being held in the historic city of Samarkand on Friday.

The prime minister will highlight Pakistan’s stance and perspective on regional cooperation, particularly in view of emerging global challenges.

He is also scheduled to hold meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev.

On conclusion of his visit, PM Sharif will also visit the mausoleum of Hazrat Imam Bokhari to pay his respects.