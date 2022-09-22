PM thanks U.S. president on his call for global response action on Pakistan floods

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the United States President Joe Biden for highlighting the need for urgent action in the wake of massive floods in Pakistan.

“Thank you President Joe Biden for highlighting the plight of the flood victims in Pakistan and urging the world for an immediate response, as my country is facing the ravages of unprecedented floods,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

The prime minister stressed that the calls of stranded women and children for help need to be heeded to at international level.

In another tweet, he said, on the second day of UN General Assembly, his discussions with top officials of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank focused on making resources available within the country’s existing programmes for post-flood reconstruction.

“In my other meetings with world leaders, we discussed floods, climate change and rehabilitation of flood victims,” he said.