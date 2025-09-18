PM strongly condemns bomb blast in Chaman

- Advertisement -

LONDON, Sep 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday strongly condemned the bomb blast in a car parking in Chaman near the Pak-Afghan border.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of six precious lives in the blast.

He prayed for the highest ranks of the deceased in heaven and patience for the families.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and directed the officials to provide best medical facilities to the victims.

He ordered the officials to identify those responsible for the incident and bring them to justice.

He said the elements spreading chaos in Balochistan were the enemies of development and prosperity of the province.

“We will never allow the miscreants to succeed in their nefarious designs,” he added.