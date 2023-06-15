PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of Azerbaijan’s first President

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of Azerbaijan's first President

BAKU, Jun 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited the mausoleum of National Hero and first President of Azerbaijan, Heyder Aliyev here and laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum.

Later, the prime minister will pay a visit to the martyrs monument.

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of Azerbaijan's first President

He will also meet President Ilham Aliyev and both the leaders will later, talk to the media. A delegation of Azerbaijan ministers will also call on the prime minister to discuss the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in trade and energy sectors.

At the invitation of president Ilham Aliyev, PM Shehbaz is on his two-day official visit to Baku.

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of Azerbaijan's first President
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR