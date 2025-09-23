PM Shehbaz Sharif praises President Trump’s role in Pakistan-India ceasefire

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK, Sep 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday praised U.S. President Donald Trump and his team for playing a significant role in the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Speaking to the media in New York, the prime minister described President Trump as a strong advocate for peace and stability across the globe.

“President Donald Trump is a man of peace. He along with his team, played key role in bringing about the ceasefire between Pakistan and India,” said PM Sharif.