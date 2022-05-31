PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Turkey on a three-day official visit

ANKARA, May 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday arrived here on a three-day official visit, along with a high-level delegation.

As the prime minister landed at Ankara Esenboğa Airport, he was warmly received by Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and senior government and diplomatic personnel.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Turkish Army presented a salute to the prime minister, who is on his maiden visit to Turkey after assuming the office on April 11, this year.

The prime minister was accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Investment Board Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and PM’s special assistants Tariq Fatemi and Fahad Hussain. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would also join the delegation.

During his visit, the prime minister will have a tete-a-tete with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which would be followed by delegation-level talks.

Besides discussing the Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations, the two leaders would also exchange views on regional and international issues. They will also address a Joint press stakeout after their meetings.

The prime minister will have extensive interaction with leading Turkish businessmen and potential investors from diverse sectors.

He will also attend a Pakistan-Turkey Business Council Forum, hosted in collaboration with DEIK (Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board).

A business delegation from Pakistan comprising representatives of leading companies across various sectors would also participate in the business engagements.