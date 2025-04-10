PM Shehbaz lays wreath at Minsk Victory Monument

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MINSK (Belarus), Apr 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday laid a wreath at the Victory Monument of Minsk to pay tribute to the people who died during World War II.

As the prime minister, along with his delegation members, arrived at Victory Square, the smartly turned-out contingents of the Belarusian armed forces saluted him. The national anthems of Pakistan and Belarus were played.

On the occasion, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin was also present, who, earlier, warmly received the prime minister at the airport.

Prime Minister Shehbaz was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi.