PM Shehbaz, King Abdullah II of Jordan exchange Eid greetings

LAHORE, Jun 07 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan held a telephone conversation on Saturday evening to exchange greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The prime minister warmly recalled their previous exchange during Eid-ul-Fitr and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its fraternal and cooperative ties with Jordan. He expressed a strong desire to further enhance bilateral relations across diverse sectors.

During the conversation, the two leaders also discussed recent developments in the region, including the Pakistan-India crisis. PM Shehbaz Sharif briefed King Abdullah II on Pakistan’s perspective and highlighted the country’s efforts to promote peace and stability.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza was also discussed, with both leaders emphasising the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

Concluding the call, PM Shehbaz Sharif extended a heartfelt invitation to King Abdullah II to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience, expressing hope that such a visit would further bolster the longstanding friendship between the two nations.