PM Shehbaz invites US, Iran delegations to Islamabad on Apr 10 for talks as ceasefire agreed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): As the US and Iran agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere on Pakistan’s request, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited the delegations of both the countries to Islamabad on April 10 to further negotiate a “conclusive agreement” to settle all disputes.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz announced that both the US and Iran had agreed to immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere.

“With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY,” the prime minister wrote.

“I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes,” he added.

The prime minister said that both parties had displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability.

“We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days,” PM Shehbaz added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week suspension of “bombing and attacks” on Iran, describing it as a double-sided ceasefire, just a couple of hours after a request from Prime Minister Shehbaz.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump announced on is social media platform Truth Social.

Prime Minister Shehbaz had requested President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks to allow diplomacy to run its course and also Iran to open Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period as a goodwill gesture.