PM Shehbaz greets King of Bahrain on Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, Jun 07 (APP): On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone call with King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and extended his most warm Eid greetings and best wishes to the leadership as well as the people of Bahrain.

During their conversation, the two leaders prayed for peace and unity among the ranks of the Ummah and offered special prayers for the people of Gaza. The prime minister thanked Bahrain for its balanced position during the recent Pakistan-India crisis, and its call for restraint, de-escalation and peace in South Asia.

The PM said that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoyed close fraternal ties and there was tremendous potential to further enhance and deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries. In this regard, he also renewed a most cordial invitation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his convenience which was very graciously accepted.

The king warmly reciprocated the PM’s Eid greetings and also conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan.