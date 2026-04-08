PM requests President Trump to extend deadline, urges Iran to open Strait of Hormuz as diplomatic efforts intensify 

ISLAMABAD: April 07 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Tuesday, requested US President Donald Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks, besides urging Iran to open Strait of Hormuz for two weeks as a goodwill gesture, considering the intensified diplomatic efforts for the peaceful settlement of the ongoing war.

On X handle, the prime minister posted “Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future. To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks. Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests the Iranian brothers to open Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture.”

He further urged all warring parties to observe a ceasefire everywhere for two weeks to allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region.

https://x.com/CMShehbaz/status/2041596151108137363?s=20