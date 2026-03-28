PM reiterates Pakistan’s condemnation of Israeli attacks; apprises President Pezeshkian of diplomatic efforts

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the continued Israeli attacks on Iran, including the latest attacks on civilian infrastructure yesterday.

The prime minister held a telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He apprised the Iranian President of the diplomatic outreach efforts currently being undertaken by him, the Deputy Prime Minister as well as Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, to engage the US, brotherly Gulf and Islamic countries, to create a conducive environment for peace talks.

He briefed the Iranian president on the strong endorsement of Pakistan’s peace initiative and expressed the hope that a viable path towards ending hostilities could be found collectively.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and support for the brave people of Iran, in these challenging times.

During their detailed conversation, that lasted over one hour, the two leaders held extensive discussions regarding the ongoing hostilities in the region and peace efforts.

The prime minister also offered condolences on the loss of over 1900 precious lives and prayed for recovery of the injured and displaced.

While appreciating the prime minister’s sincere diplomatic efforts, the Iranian president shared his perspective on the ongoing hostilities perpetrated by Israel against Iran.

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He stressed upon the need to build trust in order to facilitate talks and mediation.

In this regard, he praised the prime minister for Pakistan’s supportive role for peace.

The prime minister thanked the Iranian president and assured him that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role for bringing peace and stability in the region.