PM receives President Trump’s invite to join Board of Peace on Gaza: FO  

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has received the invitation from President of the United States Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace on Gaza, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Sunday.

In response to media queries, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tahir Andrabi, in a press statement, said “Pakistan will remain engaged with international efforts for peace and security in Gaza, leading to a lasting solution to the Palestine issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions.”