Sunday, January 18, 2026
PM receives President Trump's invite to join Board of Peace on Gaza: FO  

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has received the invitation from President of the United States Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace on Gaza, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Sunday. 

In response to media queries, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tahir Andrabi, in a press statement, said “Pakistan will remain engaged with international efforts for peace and security in Gaza, leading to a lasting solution to the Palestine issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions.” 

 

 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan