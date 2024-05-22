PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Vice President of Turkiye Cevdet Yılmaz at a Commemoration ceremony organised in Honor of late Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

TEHRAN, May 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met Vice President of Turkiye Cevdet Yılmaz and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at a commemoration ceremony organised in honour of late Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and his companions.

During their meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral and other issues of mutual interests, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

They also agreed to further enhance the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkiye in diverse fields.

Separately, the prime minister also met with Emir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Similar sentiments were expressed during the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Emir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

By Irfan Khan

Journalist with a baggage of 25 years of experience in national, political, judicial, constitutional and international affairs. Extensively covered events, developing news and happenings with pieces of articles and analysis.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services